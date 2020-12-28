Obituary: Donald Ray “Donnie” Shields

Donald Ray “Donnie” Shields, 82, of Parkersburg was called home to be with the Lord on December 24, 2020 from his residence. He was born on December 22, 1938 in Little Hocking, Ohio, the son of the late Roy H. Shields and Opal P. Runyon. His infectious laugh and gift of gab and jokes will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

After graduating from Parkersburg High School, he served two years in the U.S. Army, then was hired on at E.I. DuPont Washington Works where he retired. Don was an avid woodworker who had set up a shop at his residence with many tools he was proud of, building things from large furniture pieces to small decorations. He was a true genuine giver who was always there for those who needed anything. Don was also a long-time member of the Baptist Temple Church in Parkersburg where he had been active serving many roles over the years.

He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Askew and Donna Scott; three grandchildren, Chris Prunty, Matthew Hunt and Kailyn Hunt; and one great granddaughter Celiah N. Payne.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy L. Shields and daughter Roxane L. Shields.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Housecalls Hospice for the wonderful care they gave.

Graveside Services will be Wednesday 2:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Scott Wight officiating.

