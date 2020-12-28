Obituary: Earl G. Treadway

Earl G. Treadway, 91, of Fleming passed away at 9:45 am, Friday, December 25, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born November 25, 1929, in Washington County to Warner and Marie Maddox Treadway.

Earl had been employed at Airolite Company, Kardex and Forma Scientific as a foreman. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving during the Korean conflict. He was a former Boy Scout Leader.

On March 4, 1955, he married Katherine Henrie who preceded him in death on January 15, 2019. He is survived by 2 sons, Alan Treadway of Marietta and Brian (Vicky) Treadway of Little Hocking, daughter-in-law Brenda Muntz, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and sister Thelma Moffett of Devola and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son, Earl Treadway, Jr., 2 brothers and 3 sisters: Raymond, Irvin, Katherine Lowe, Eileen Harris and Delcie Treadway.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 31) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Willie Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Tunnel Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Mid-Ohio Valley Humane Society, 90 Mt Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.