Obituary: Evelyn June Mollenkopf

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Evelyn June Mollenkopf, 95, of Waverly passed away December 26, 2020, at Arbor’s of Marietta. She was born March 18th, 1925, a daughter to the late Howard and Thelma Virginia Garvin Gaston.

Surviving Evelyn is her daughter Linda Moore (George); grandchildren Catherine Green (William), and George J. Moore (Kristy); great grandchildren Wes Green (Bethany), Rachael Green, Isabella Moore, Savannah Moore, and Alexander Moore; sister Carol Tomesetti (Edmund), and nephew David Gaston (Lindy)

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Oscar Charles Mollenkopf, sister Norma and Alice, and brother Howard

Evelyn will be laid to rest with her husband at Lee Memorial Park in Lehigh Acres, FL. No services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

