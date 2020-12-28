Obituary: Frank Allen Moore

Frank Allen Moore, 59, of Parkersburg passed away Christmas Eve after losing his fight against cancer.

He was born December 3, 1961 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Frank Eugene and Margaret Boyd. Frank served the Mid-Ohio Valley as a service technician for over 30 years, lastly working at Grogg’s Home Services. His honesty, integrity, knowledge and kindness will be extremely missed. The void he left can never be filled. We and the many people Frank served over the years will never forget him. He enjoyed gardening and wood working.

Frank is survived by his wife, Lisa Frazier Moore; children, Frank McClung (Brittany Lockhart), Dustin McClung; Savannah Coburn; sisters, Brenda Moore, Sue Boyd and Pam Reynolds (Frank); brothers, Mike Moore, Tom Moore, William Boyd (Peggy) and Steve Moore; grandchild, Delaney McClung; step-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Moore.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family.

