Obituary: Gail Francene Lanham

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Gail Francene Lanham, 69 of Belpre, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 26, 2020 at her residence.  She was born in Nashville, TN on October 18, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Owen Dean  Ruble Alexander.  She was a member of the Bible Missionary Church  in Marietta, Ohio and had been a CNA Caregiver for over 20 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Christina Lanham of Belpre, Ohio, her grandchildren, Mason Tyler Loscar of Belpre, Ohio and Adam Kory (Amber) Loscar of Belmont, WV, great grandchildren, Ronin Jacob Loscar, Eli Matthew Loscar.  Also surviving are a brother Michael Owen (Coleen) Alexander of Parkersburg, WV , a sister, Teresa Jane (Randy) Wallace of Little Hocking, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Samuel Dean Alexander, a nephew, Randall “Scott” Wallace II and an aunt Betty Wettengel.

At Gail’s request, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

