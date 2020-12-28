Obituary: Gene A. Haynes

Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and pillar of Parkersburg, Gene Austin Haynes passed away on December 19th at the age of 93.

Gene was born in Parkersburg on November 15th, 1927 to Delana A. and Gladys (Bane) Haynes. Both of his parents’ families trace their West Virginia lineage back multiple generations, to years well before statehood. Gene served the citizens of West Virginia as a member of the Parkersburg City Council starting in 1956, and for three terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates—1970, 1972 and 1984—representing the 8th District. He was an elected delegate to the Republican National Committee for multiple presidential nominating conventions. By proclamation of the Governor, flags will fly at half staff over the West Virginia Capitol complex in Charleston and at State offices in his native Wood County. A memorial resolution will be read at the first legislative session of the House of Delegates in the new year.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1945, then enlisted in the Navy where he served as a cryptographer stationed in Washington, D.C. and overseas in Morocco. He graduated from Marietta College in 1953. Gene played football in both high school and college, and has been an active alumni leader at Marietta College where he was instrumental in the creation of Wood County Day at homecoming.

Gene was a life-long member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where he taught bible class and volunteered in support of their youth programs. A proud Eagle Scout himself, he was an active Boy Scout leader and a 1986 recipient of the Boy Scouts’ of America Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service. His leadership is especially remembered at the Parkersburg YMCA, where he served in roles including Physical Director, General Secretary, President, and Co-chair of the Building Committee in charge of constructing the “Y’s” current home. His later fundraising activities for the YMCA brought popular theatrical and musical events to Parkersburg.

He joined State Farm in 1959, and served as an agent for 61 years—one of the longest such tenures in the company’s history. He was serving policy holders in his office only days prior to his passing.

Gene was predeceased by his wife Joyce (Cassis) Haynes, and brothers Roy L. and Glenn L. Haynes. He is survived by his sister Rosalie Owens; daughters Leslie Haynes-DuBeau (Matthew), and Stacey Haynes Archer; by grandsons Henry Austin and August Michael DuBeau; by nieces and nephews of several generations, his office colleagues, and his cherished pug Reagan.

A viewing with controlled access to maintain distancing will be held from 2:00 to 5:00pm on Tuesday, December 29th at Leavitt’s Funeral Home at 7th St and Avery St. in Parkersburg. Private entombment will be on Wednesday. A full public service will be scheduled once it is safe for all of Gene’s family and many friends and neighbors to gather and commemorate his rich life.

To honor Gene’s memory, please consider making a donation to: Cleveland Clinic – Cancer Patient Support Services (give.ccf.org), or Humane Society of Parkersburg (hsop.org/donate).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

