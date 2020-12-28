Obituary: Judy Summers

Judy Summers, 79, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away peacefully at her home, while surrounded by her loving family, on Friday December 25, 2020. She was born in Weston, WV, a daughter of the late Albert and Madge “Dolly” (Bennett) Bush.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1959 and worked for many years as a legal secretary before retiring to be a full time grandmother and great-grandmother. At age sixty-five, she became a Licensed Pharmacy Technician and worked at her daughter’s family business, Cox Family Pharmacy. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over fifty years and South Parkersburg Women’s Club. She also volunteered for CCMC Auxiliary for many years in the hospital gift shop.

Judy’s favorite thing was spending time with her family and watching her grandkids’ activities while loving and encouraging everyone around her. Her greatest passion was her family, and she was adored by every one of them. She made a difference in this world, and changed things for the good. She left an imprint on every person she touched.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Jim Summers; daughters Vicki James (Greg) and Laura Cox (Mike) all of Mineral Wells; five grandchildren Katie James McMullen (Gary), Colby James, Trent James, Taylor Cox Wood (Jon), and Logan Cox (Kathleen Cornell); six great grandchildren; a sister Sue Yoak of Barboursville, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Lynn, and sister Carolyn Cochrane.

Services will be Tuesday at 1:00 PM at Lubeck Community Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Houser officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 4-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that everyone practice safe social distancing and wear masks.

Memorial donations may be made in Judy’s memory to Lubeck Community Baptist Church, 154 Homewood Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

