Obituary: Karen Diane Cowger

Karen Diane Cowger, 66 of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away December 25, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center after a long, hard fought battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was born September 20, 1954 in Parkersburg, a daughter of Lloyd and Dorothy Exline Fought of Newark.

Karen was a graduate of Wirt County High School and retired from the Veteran’s Health and Administration where she took pride in serving the veterans of the country she loved so much.

Karen enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved the USA, sports (Go Ducks), animals (especially dogs) and riding motorcycles. She was a lung transplant recipient and spent what time she could volunteering and bringing awareness to organ donation.

Karen was a daughter, mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend, but her most loved role was “Maw”.

Surviving in addition to her parents is her husband Sylvester “Buster” Cowger, daughter Charity Poske (John Brown) of Parkersburg, two brothers: Douglas Fought (Lucinda) of Rockport and Eric Fought (Sheri) of Clinton, TN, two grandsons: David Adam Pino of Parkersburg and Sgt. Alexander C. Pino of Parkersburg, currently serving overseas, stepson Greg Goff of Webster Springs four niece, a nephew and her faithful four legged companion Harley.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jamie Burton officiating. Interment will follow at the Fought Cemetery, Newark. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt Thank You to the Lung Transplant Team at the Ohio State University for all their years of care and attention to Karen’s needs.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Donate Life 246 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43215.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

