Obituary: Lavinnia Eileen Ball

Lavinnia Eileen Ball, 94, of Mineral Wells, departed this life to be with her precious Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ, on December 25, 2020 following a short battle with congestive heart failure. She was in the care of her loving daughters. She was born on November 4, 1926 in Creston, WV to Howard Edwin Hedges, Sr. and Hulda Jane Gurley Hedges.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Gilbert Francis Ball and all six of her siblings.

She is survived by her son, Sterling Ray (Judy) Ball; two daughters, Adale Yvonne (Phillip) Gordon; Rebecca Patti (Bruce) Winans; twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Special appreciation is given to Robin who stayed with her and assisted Sterling and Becky.

Eileen was known to friends, nieces and nephews as Beanie. She was very artistic in music, painting and baking. She always had a smile or a witness about her Lord to share. She was known as a prayer warrior and she was always ready to pray anytime of the day or night. On occasion, she received calls from people from across the country requesting her prayers, many times never knowing how the person received her name or number. Her children consider her a best friend and a blessing as a mother. She was truly a wife and mother spoken of in Proverbs 31: “She looketh well to the ways of her husband. Her children rise up and call her blessed.”

Funeral services will be Wednesday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Roger Benson officiating.

Burial will follow at Riverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 1-2pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

