Obituary: Lloyd William Deweese

Lloyd William Deweese passed away Dec. 23, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness. He was born Nov. 28, 1946 to the late Hunter and Verba Webb Deweese. He was a 1964 graduate of Wirt County High School and served honorably three years in the United States Army. William retired from E.I. DuPont after 35 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis McCoy, a brother-in-law Paul Kelley and a nephew Randy McCoy.

He is survived by his children Tina (Dan) Fitzwater, James (Loretta) Deweese, DJ Deweese and Andy Deweese; grandchildren Reed Fitzwater, Emilee Fitzwater and Sierra Nichols and a sister Betty Kelley.

William enjoyed hunting, riding 4-wheelers and watching television.

Per his wishes, he was cremated. Matheny Whited Funeral Home assisted the family.