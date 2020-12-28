Obituary: Loren D. Farley

Loren D. Farley, 73, of New Matamoras passed away on Wednesday, December 24, 2020, at 8:54 pm at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 26, 1947 in Marietta a son of Raymond Dale and Faye Knutty Farley.

Loren was employed as a plumber. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during Vietnam and was a member of the VFW and the Knob Church.

On May 27, 1967, he married Joanne Belle Douglas who survives with a son, Robert Farley of Marietta and a daughter, Cynthia Farley of New Matamoras. Also surviving are grandchildren, Braden Chambers and Cole Farley, and great grandchildren, Owen Farley and Arlo Chambers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Theresa Chambers.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.