Obituary: Nancy Lee Hall

Nancy Lee Hall, 85 of Belpre, Ohio died at her residence December 26, 2020 following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. Nancy was born in Parkersburg, WV on February 14, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Clifton and Garnet Higgs Weaver.

She was a wonderful wife, loving mother and homemaker. She also drove a patient van for Dr. Anwar, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. She had also been a girl scout leader. Nancy had attended the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio.

Survivors include her two daughters; Cindy L. Ritchea (Mark) of Washington, WV and Connie L. Satterfield of Belpre, OH who was Nancy’s full-time live-in caregiver. Nancy is also survived by tow granddaughters; Megan Morgan (Joseph) of Massillon, OH, Marissa Ingram of Parkersburg, WV and one grandson, James Satterfield of Parkersburg, WV along with two great-grandsons Isaac House of Mountain Home, AR and Levi Morgan of Massillon, OH.

She ws preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James L. Hall, brother Clifton Weaver, Jr., granddaughter Sara Richea, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restricitions there will be a viisitation from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. There will be no funeral service and burial will be in the Eastlawn Cemetery, Marietta, Ohio.

The family would like to thanks Sharon for all her help in caring for our mother.