Obituary: Norma Jean Owens

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Norma Jean Owens, age 72, of West Union, WV, departed this life on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in West Union, WV. She was born in Doddridge County, WV, on May 25, 1948 a daughter of the late Ruben and Doshie Hart Leggett.

Norma had worked in the garment industry in both Doddridge and Ritchie Counties, had attended the Britton Mission Gospel Church, Sunnyside, WV and enjoyed writing poetry and music, reading her Bible, spending time with her children and grandchildren, quilting and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her children, Mark Owens (Cindy), West Union, WV, Francis Owens Jr. (Patricia), West Union, WV and James Owens (Mollie), Pennsboro, WV; sisters, Judy Neely (Gilbert), West Union, WV, Helen Moore, West Union, WV, Betty Law, West Union, WV, Ella May Monroe (Bob), Wake Forest, NC and Rita Tanner (Haymond), Henderson, NC; brother, Jerry Leggett (Sharon), New Milton, WV; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including Susie Saville.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Eugene Owens Sr.; daughter Melinda Sue Helmick; sister, Georgie Hart.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2020 at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Gilbert Neely officiating. Burial will follow in the Point Pleasant Cemetery, Oxford, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, masks are required to be worn at all times along with social distancing requirements.

