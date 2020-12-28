Advertisement

Obituary: Ralph “Keldon” Jones

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ralph “Keldon” Jones, 81 of Parkersburg passed away December 21, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Harrisville, WV. the son of the late Ralph G. and Virginia Patton Jones.

He had been in the Army Reserve from 1962-1968 and had worked as a Taxi Driver for the Yellow Cab Co.  He had attended the South Parkersburg U.M. Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two infant brothers.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1:00pm at the Evergreen South Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Daniel Ray Wilson
Obituary: Gail Lanham
Obituary: Gail Francene Lanham
Obituary: Richard Wagner
Obituary: Richard G. Wagner
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Russell Lee Cline

Obituaries

Obituary: Barbara Jean Oyler
Obituary: Barbara Jean Oyler
Obituary: Warren Earl Moyer, Jr.
Obituary: Warren Earl Moyer, Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lavinnia Eileen Ball
Obituary: Judy Summers
Obituary: Judy Summers
Obituary: Donald Shields
Obituary: Donald Ray “Donnie” Shields
Obituary: Earl Treadway
Obituary: Earl G. Treadway