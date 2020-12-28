Obituary: Ralph “Keldon” Jones

Ralph “Keldon” Jones, 81 of Parkersburg passed away December 21, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Harrisville, WV. the son of the late Ralph G. and Virginia Patton Jones.

He had been in the Army Reserve from 1962-1968 and had worked as a Taxi Driver for the Yellow Cab Co. He had attended the South Parkersburg U.M. Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two infant brothers.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1:00pm at the Evergreen South Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg has been entrusted with arrangements.