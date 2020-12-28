Obituary: Reverend Michael D. Cox

Reverend Michael D. Cox, 68, of Little Hocking, OH went on to his eternal reward on Friday December 25, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, and was a son of the late Harold and Mary (Rhodes) Cox.

He was a faithful servant of the Lord, loving husband, and father who always put others ahead of himself. He was a Bishop in the Church of God of Cleveland, TN. For over 45 years he pastored many churches throughout WV and Ohio. He was also a chaplain for the Captain James Neal Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. He was a proud United States Navy veteran and served on the USS Joseph Hewes.

He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years Carol (Adkins) Cox; son Michael D Cox, Jr. (Lindsay) of Parkersburg; daughter Amanda J. Hungate (Joseph) of Little Hocking, OH; five grandchildren Cole, Audrey, Ezra, Magnolia and Rowan; and four brothers Harold Cox (Karen), Richard Cox (Darlene), Raymond Cox (Karen), Jimmie Lee Cox (Maejean) and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at 19th Street Church of God. Interment will be in the West Virginia National Cemetery with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

