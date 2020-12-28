Obituary: Richard G. Wagner

Richard G. Wagner, 77, of Vincent passed away at 8:01 pm, Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.

He was born on March 16, 1943, in Marietta a son of Lloyd and Margaret Best Hasley. Richard had been employed at B. F. Goodrich (RJF).

On January 12, 1964, he married Kathleen Treadway who survives with 3 daughters: Mary Miller (Bill), Suzanne (Eddie) Bagley and Joyce Burd, sister Mary Margaret Brown, 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Virgil Erb, Alvena Wilson, Dolly Rutherford, daughter Karen Simon, son-in-law Andy Simon and granddaughter Jessica Bushman.

Family will greet friends on Saturday (Jan.2) from 2 until 4 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

