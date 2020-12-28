Obituary: Russell Lee Cline

Russell Lee Cline, 82, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH on December 26, 2020. Born November 13, 1938 in Elizabeth, WV, he lived his whole life there until the last couple of years. His parents were Autmer and Florence Cline who preceded him in death, as did his brothers David Basil and Charles Autmer Cline. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Paula Ash Cline, daughter Lisa Cline Kukura (Jeffrey), son Robert Ash Cline (Tracy) and grandchildren, Carrie, Madison, Bryce, Peyton, Andrew, and Logan.

Russ loved to be involved in his community and was his whole adult life. He was a member for 36 years on the Elizabeth Town Council, a member and past President of the Coplin Health Systems Board of Directors, a member of the Wirt Co. Development Authority, Wirt County Board of Education, Lion’s Club, Elizabeth United Methodist Church, and other organizations.

Russ went to college for a brief period at West Virginia Institute of Technology as the football kicker, a feat as he had a prosthetic leg from his knee down. He worked as an insurance claims adjuster for years before becoming self-employed. He was an avid WVU fan and loved watching the Mountaineers.

He was a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He was a fighter in life and is now resting in peace with our Lord. Services are private due to the ongoing pandemic and are being taken care of by Matheny Whited Funeral Home. The last few years he was the devoted caregiver of Paula who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association Research Center.

