Obituary: Ruth Ann Barcley

Ruth Ann Barcley, 81, of Waverly, WV passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Worthington Manor Healthcare Center.

She was born July 11, 1939 in Wood County, WV a daughter of the late June and Mabel Lamp Sinnett. Ruth Ann enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and being outdoors. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Hescht (Brent) of Waverly; her grandchildren, Alisha Riddle (Tyler) of Waverly, Bethany Green (Wesley) of Williamstown and Ben Hescht at home; two sister, Mary Patterson of Vienna and Leota Richards of Parkersburg; one brother, Wendall Sinnett (Shirley) of Coolville, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Glenn Barcley; four brothers and two sisters.

Private services will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral, Vienna with Pastor Doug Guinn officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

