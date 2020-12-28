Obituary: Sheldon Lee Turrill

Sheldon Lee Turrill, 88, of Delaware, Ohio lost his valiant battle with COVID-19 and passed away at Riverside Hospital on Sunday afternoon December 20, 2020. He was just one week away from receiving the vaccine that might have saved his life.

Born on November 15, 1932 in Marietta, Ohio, Sheldon served his country as an Airman First Class (A1C) Radio Operator in the United States Air Force. During the Korean War, he was in the 807th Tactical Control Squadron stationed in Mississippi and Germany (1950-1954), where he deciphered enemy intelligence and communications via Morse code.

Sheldon was a proud graduate of Marietta High School class of 1950. After receiving his Bachelor of Science and master’s degree in Geology at Ohio University, he became an ambitious and a life-long entrepreneur. Sheldon was highly respected in his field often consulting on various drilling projects across the country and co-founding many oil and gas businesses, such as, Chris Oil Company, Easy Drilling and JEB Drilling to name a few.

He was a faithful Christian and an active and beloved member of the Vineyard Church of Morrow County. Not only did he have a passion for reading scripture and a strong devotion to the Lord, he also had a love for his three kiddos, eating homegrown tomatoes, chocolate donuts and mango pudding (actually desserts of any kind), ice-cold bud light, watching the birds, but mostly just “being” ~ inspired by one of his favorite Bible verses: “Be Still and Know that I am God.” Oh, and he never met a dog he didn’t love and we’re pretty sure he will be surrounded by many that have gone before him (Fossil, Sandy, Tess, Tara, Caesar, Bogey, Cody, Charley and Chili Pepper) .

Sheldon is preceded in death by his mother and father (Evelyn Marie Morris and Harry Austin Turrill) and his 6 siblings: Pete, Merle (Bud), Marie, Shirley (his twin), Richard and Ronald. He will be greatly missed and is survived by his three children and their spouses, Sheldon Lee Jr. & Caysie Turrill of Ashley, Ohio, Alison Turrill Moran & James of Ashley, Ohio and Amie Turrill Owens & Richard of Foxboro, MA

He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio. A private family service and burial is scheduled on January 9th, 2021. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Ohio Living Sarah Moore House in Delaware, Ohio ~ where he lived comfortably for the last 18 months of his life. Their compassion and care gave him the best quality of life surrounding him with comfort and love. https://www.ohioliving.org/communities/ohio-living-sarah-moore/