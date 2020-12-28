Advertisement

Obituary: Warren Earl Moyer, Jr.

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warren Earl Moyer, Jr.  41, of Parkersburg died December 15, 2020.  He was born on November 14, 1979 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of Warren Earl Moyer of Parkersburg and the late Cassandra Lynne Moyer.  He was a High School athlete and then joined the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to his father, he is survived by three sons, Warren Earl Moyer, III, Crisstian R. Moyer, Zachery A. Hamilton; stepson Travis S. Settle; brother, Ryan C. Moyer; sister, Samantha (Chris) Garnes; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Logan, Ember and friend Tonya Moyer

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Warren and Virginia Moyer; maternal grandparents, Reid and Lorraine Cross.

A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Vienna Baptist Church.

Donations may be made to the GoFundMe account:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-my-childrens-father?qid=e25cd7472062d8c4b14f46798498e6f4

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Barbara Jean Oyler
Obituary: Barbara Jean Oyler
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lavinnia Eileen Ball
Obituary: Judy Summers
Obituary: Judy Summers
Obituary: Donald Shields
Obituary: Donald Ray “Donnie” Shields

Obituaries

Obituary: Earl Treadway
Obituary: Earl G. Treadway
Obituary: Loren Farley
Obituary: Loren D. Farley
Obituary: Sheldon Turill
Obituary: Sheldon Lee Turrill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Karen Diane Cowger
Obituary: Gene Haynes
Obituary: Gene A. Haynes
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Norma Jean Owens