Obituary: Warren Earl Moyer, Jr.

Warren Earl Moyer, Jr. 41, of Parkersburg died December 15, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1979 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of Warren Earl Moyer of Parkersburg and the late Cassandra Lynne Moyer. He was a High School athlete and then joined the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to his father, he is survived by three sons, Warren Earl Moyer, III, Crisstian R. Moyer, Zachery A. Hamilton; stepson Travis S. Settle; brother, Ryan C. Moyer; sister, Samantha (Chris) Garnes; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Logan, Ember and friend Tonya Moyer

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Warren and Virginia Moyer; maternal grandparents, Reid and Lorraine Cross.

A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Vienna Baptist Church.

Donations may be made to the GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-my-childrens-father?qid=e25cd7472062d8c4b14f46798498e6f4

