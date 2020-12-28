Advertisement

Parkersburg Walmart to temporarily close

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.(Source: Source: WLFI/UPS/KFSM/CNN/file)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Walmart at 2900 Pike St. will temporarily close beginning Monday, December 28 at 2 P.M. It will remain closed until Wednesday, December 30 at 7 A.M.

The store will be closed as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The company has released the following official statement:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Third Street in Marietta
UPDATE: Marietta business heavily damaged by fire the day after Christmas
A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after wreck on route 50
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Drivers rescue child from scene of Route 50 wreck
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
File image
Two dead in Athens County crash

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/28/20
Ice sculpture
Local ice sculptor brings passion to ice sculpting
We are currently unclear how it started.
Ritchie Recycling engulfed in flames
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Drivers rescue child from scene of Route 50 wreck