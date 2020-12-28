Advertisement

Reward increases from fire that claimed life of National Guardsman

Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg...
Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg was fatally injured Dec. 27, 2020, during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Fire Department.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - – An anonymous donor has pledged $15,000 toward the reward in the ongoing investigation of Sunday’s Berkeley County arson fire that resulted in the fatal injury of a W.Va. Air National Guard firefighter.

Up to $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with any information is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the W.Va. State Police continue to investigate the 1:56 a.m. fire that resulted in the death of Senior Airman Logan Young, 30.

Governor Jim Justice paid tribute to Young at his briefing Monday.

“He was a combat veteran that was previously deployed to the Middle East, a resident of Martinsburg, and survived by his mom and dad, a brother, and a fiancée that is having a little baby in not very long,” Gov. Justice said. “Logan and this beautiful girl have been together a long time. I talked to his dad yesterday and his dad talked about that they’d been together for six years and they’d been planning so many things for their life ahead.”

A firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, Young helped respond to a mutual aid call for a structure fire on Charles Town Road. Investigators have connected that fire with a second structure fire, also on Charles Town Road in neighboring Jefferson County, earlier that morning. The ongoing investigation has determined that both fires, of vacant and unused structures about 3.1 miles apart, were set intentionally.

