PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning Ritchie Recycling was engulfed in flames.

Volunteer firefighters, Ritchie County Office of Emergency Management, and Ritchie County EMS Medic 453 all arrived on scene to fight the flames.

We are currently unclear about how it started and if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.