St. Marys correctional COVID-19 cases rise in past week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The number of coronavirus cases among inmates at the St. Marys Correctional Center has risen sharply during the past week, although the number declined during the weekend.

The number of positive cases was reported Monday at 244, down from 285 late last week.

And according to the West Virginia Department of Corrections, six of the 44 active cases among corrections staff members statewide are from St. Marys employees.

But as vaccines are being distributed widely to long-term care centers and medical professionals, state officials said Monday that would be difficult to do in the case of inmates.

”Knowing from the DHHR epidemiology data that the bulk of the spread in those types of facilities comes from the staff getting it from a community setting, and bringing it into the facility, we will be focusing on the staff,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer of the West Virginia National Guard.

More information on virus cases in state correctional institutions is available at coronavirus.wv.gov.

