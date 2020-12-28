Advertisement

Staff and residents at Love and Care Assisted Living receive vaccine

Staff and residents at Love and Care Assisted Living receive vaccine
Staff and residents at Love and Care Assisted Living receive vaccine(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As West Virginia looks to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, officials are starting with those most vulnerable to the virus.

Staff members and residents at the Love and Care Assisted Living facility were all receiving their vaccines this morning.

Tim and Larry Bond of Bond’s Drug Store in Washington were administering the shots.

Those at the facility participated in webinars and read up on the vaccine.

Staff members said some of the residents were skeptical about the vaccine at first, but came around after looking at research provided to them.

“Talking with the residents and their doctors, they decided --- all of them --- to get the vaccine,” says Love and Care Assisted Living administrator, Deadra Cook. “To prevent them in the future from having any more problems with COVID-19. Which we hope it does. And the employees as well, since we work here with the residents. We want to make sure that we’re vaccinated to care for them as well.”

Staff at Love and Care Assisted Living say that they were under lock down for most of this year.

Seniors at the facility are excited to be able to see their families on visits more often with the second vaccination in 28 days.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Parkersburg Walmart to temporarily close
Fire on Third Street in Marietta
UPDATE: Marietta business heavily damaged by fire the day after Christmas
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Drivers rescue child from scene of Route 50 wreck
A few firetrucks at the scene of a wreck on Route 50 which sent at least two people to the...
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after wreck on route 50
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

Latest News

This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Authorities ID drivers involved in Route 50 crash
Marietta College gives 6,000 masks to Memorial Health System
Marietta College gives 6,000 masks to Memorial Health System
Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg...
Reward increases from fire that claimed life of National Guardsman
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 62 deaths, 52,920 COVID-19 vaccinations started
Jail cell
St. Marys correctional COVID-19 cases rise in past week