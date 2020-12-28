Staff and residents at Love and Care Assisted Living receive vaccine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As West Virginia looks to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, officials are starting with those most vulnerable to the virus.

Staff members and residents at the Love and Care Assisted Living facility were all receiving their vaccines this morning.

Tim and Larry Bond of Bond’s Drug Store in Washington were administering the shots.

Those at the facility participated in webinars and read up on the vaccine.

Staff members said some of the residents were skeptical about the vaccine at first, but came around after looking at research provided to them.

“Talking with the residents and their doctors, they decided --- all of them --- to get the vaccine,” says Love and Care Assisted Living administrator, Deadra Cook. “To prevent them in the future from having any more problems with COVID-19. Which we hope it does. And the employees as well, since we work here with the residents. We want to make sure that we’re vaccinated to care for them as well.”

Staff at Love and Care Assisted Living say that they were under lock down for most of this year.

Seniors at the facility are excited to be able to see their families on visits more often with the second vaccination in 28 days.

