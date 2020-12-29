American Red Cross continues giving 24/7 help during the holidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As some people move a few days past the spirit of giving from Christmas, the American Red Cross wants people to know that they are still willing and able to help anyone in need.

Since December 10, the American Red Cross has seen eight house fires happen in the Ohio River Valley area --- accounting for seven different counties in that chapter.

Most of them including single-parent family homes.

The non-profit organization wants to remind people that they are able to help those that find themselves in need or fall on hard times.

Their staff and volunteers are able to accommodate for any individual in need, even during the pandemic.

“I can’t speak highly enough about our volunteers. They are just amazing,” says American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley executive director, Sharon Kesselring. “They’re amazing people who will get up from their family dinner table at the holiday time or even in the middle of the night and respond to the need for some help. Because people don’t know where to turn when they’ve just lost everything. And American Red Cross is where you turn.”

If you would like to volunteer for the American Red Cross, you can click on this link to get started.

