Community gives back to first responders at scene of fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire engulfed a Ritchie County commercial building over the weekend.

Flames filled the air Sunday morning. Ritchie Recycling was on fire.

Some emergency crews were there for five or six hours. However, some first responders were there most of the day, according to Ellenboro Fire Chief Jim Keen.

At least one-third, if not one-half of the building was destroyed, and some parts were still smoldering as of Monday afternoon.

Keen declared it a total loss.

One challenge of this fire was all the compressed cardboard and plastic, which is what continued to smolder.

Keen said, “For the most part, the smoldering bundles...we don’t have the heavy equipment to get in there and actually break them apart. We’re just sort of trying to put foam all around it and just suffocate the fire itself.”

Firefighters stopped by the scene throughout Monday, responding to calls about smoke.

Despite the long, tough day for many of the first responders, the community made sure to help where they could.

Multiple nearby businesses gave first responders food, a local hotel offered space for firefighters to get warm, and community members stopped by with supplies like Gatorade.

Keen said, “It - it means the world to all of us, just knowing that, as a volunteer organization, we are appreciated and it just shows the support of the community.”

Keen said this kind of response from the community is not uncommon in Ritchie County. In fact, it’s frequent.

Where there’s fire and smoke stacks in Ritchie County, there’s a group of people handing out breakfast sandwiches.

