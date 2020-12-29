First-hand witness recounts scene of fire at Boley Enterprises

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Boley Enterprises went up in flames just one day after Christmas.

Hank Voelker, who owns a neighboring shop, witnessed it first-hand.

It was a typical night after Christmas. Voelker was hanging out with family when he got a text. Boley Enterprises was on fire.

He made his way to the scene, expecting nothing big. However, this fire was enough to cause the second and third floor to collapse.

Voelker said, “.., and then saw everything engulfed and then it was like an inferno. It was just unbelievable and we parked in the parking lot across from the alley and we got out of the car and you could feel the heat from that - from probably 50 yards away.”

Voelker said he was impressed by the speed and efficiency of the firefighters and is thankful his business was saved.

Chief Durham said the fire is still under investigation.

The only injury on scene was a minor one when a firefighter slipped on ice.

