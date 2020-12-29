Obituary: Cheryl Jean Huffman

Cheryl Jean Huffman, 68, of Waverly, West Virginia passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio.

She was born July 5, 1952, a daughter of the late Sterling and Wanda Cunningham Bunting.

Cheryl retired from Wood County Schools after 25 years of service as a teacher’s aide. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Williamstown and was a former deaconess. Cheryl enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Huffman; one daughter, Jill Powell (Bret) of Parkersburg, West Virginia; two step-daughters, Kristi Hadfield (Bobby) of Belpre, Ohio and Kari Huffman of Sistersville, West Virginia; two sisters, Patty Sampson (Terry) of Waterford, Ohio and Debra “Debbie” Hearn (Neal) of Waverly, West Virginia; one brother, Richard “Dick” Bunting (Susan) of Waverly, West Virginia; one brother-in-law, Mike Fetty of Waverly, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Noah Powell; four step-grandchildren, Derek, Jennifer, Jason, and Mary; and five step-great-grandchildren, Abram, Jackson, Lundy, JoZee, and Lily.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Fetty and Joyce Whitacre; brother-in-law, John Whitacre; and an infant brother, Gary Bunting.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Williamstown with Pastor Tony Foreman officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, West Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

As per CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the Huffman family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.