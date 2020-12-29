Obituary: James Earl “Jimbo” Knicely

James Earl “Jimbo” Knicely, 51, of Spencer, WV, unexpectedly went to be with the lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

James was born on May 14,1969 in Ravenna, Ohio. He was a son of the late James and Vonda Holbrook Knicely.

James loved his family dearly, he never knew a stranger and loved his music.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his step-dad William, nephew Jeremy, and his brother-in-law Mark.

James was survived by his loving wife of 21 years Tanya Knicely, his children Jessie, James (Marica) and Britany Johnson, his brothers Guy (Katherine) William (Julie) and Don, his sisters Loretta and Crystal, his nephews Philip, Dj, Darren, and Larry, his nieces Erica, Carrie, Britiney, and Tierra, and his two precious grandbabies Payton and Raegan. We will all love and miss you so very much!

A service was held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Monday, December 28, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuenralhomes.com

