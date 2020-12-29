Obituary: Ruby Charlotte Modesitt

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and devout Christian, Ruby Charlotte Modesitt went home to be with her Lord, December 28, 2020 at the age of 90.

Born May 1, 1930, Ruby was the daughter of William Calvin Vincent and Ethel Everena Knost Vincent. She grew up on the family farm at Borland Springs, WV until her marriage to her beloved husband, Carl Raymond Modesitt who preceded her in death July 27, 2000.

She was also preceded in death by five sisters, Mona Jean Anthony, Edna Mae Allen, Irene Saunders, Anne Kennedy and Marie Copeland, as well as two brothers, Earl and Dale Vincent.

She is survived by her children, Roger D. Modesitt, Carol R. Fleak and Randy W. Modesitt; three grandchildren, Courtney Demko, Kyle Fleak and Brittany Gray; as well as three step-grandchildren, Samantha Fleak, Sean George and Dr. Bradley George.

Nothing was more important to her than the Bible and her family. In her home there was general a Bible within reach. She never missed an opportunity to talk scripture or about her kids and grandkids. Her humble nature, caring heart and warm smile left an impression on all who knew her.

A family service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg. Larry Wigal, Mineral Wells Church of Christ minister, will conduct the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, south Parkersburg. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, strict face mask and social distancing will be required.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Willows Nursing home for the care and kindness for our mother and family during her stay at the facility.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

