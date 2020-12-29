Ohio EPA completes tests of public water systems for PFAS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - There are currently no national drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals.

But a year ago, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called for a study to determine the extent of certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in Ohio’s public drinking water systems.

The study, released Tuesday, found only two public water systems-and none in southeastern Ohio-had levels above what’s considered where Ohio would take action.

There were no PFAS levels found in Belpre’s water system. Belpre has equipment installed to filter out C8, part of the PFAS family of chemicals.

Mayor Mike Lorentz told us that’s no surprise to him.

”I’ve been here 13 years and have had no complaints whatsoever about the way they maintain those filters or keep them regenerated whatsoever,” the mayor said.

The water sampling began in February 2020 with the goal to test Ohio’s public water systems serving communities, schools, child care facilities, and mobile home parks by the end of the year.

The Ohio EPA says nearly 94% of the state’s 1,550 public drinking water systems tested revealed no detection of PFAs compounds, and only 6% (including some in Washington County) showed low levels.

“Ohio now joins the ranks of only a handful of other states that have taken on such a comprehensive sampling initiative,” said Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson. “We now have very important data that can help us as we work with our public water systems to ensure they can continue to provide safe drinking water to their customers.”

The state EPA says it will continue to monitor the levels of public drinking water systems to determine if those PFAS levels are rising.

A link to the results is at pfas.ohio.gov.

