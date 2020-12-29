Parkersburg Police requesting assistance locating man

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Ronald Shane Barker, who is currently wanted on a criminal charge of Failure to Appear for a Grand Jury Indictment and Grand Larceny.

The Police Department has attempted numerous times to locate Runyon at various given addresses and phone numbers with negative results.

Those who may have knowledge of Barker’s location are asked to either contact Detective J.D. Hart at (304) 424-8539, to get in touch anonymously at www.pkbpolice.com, or to leave a private message on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

