Washington County following state plan for COVID-19 vaccinations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With COVID-19 vaccines slowly being made available, many in Washington County are waiting for their turn to get the shots.

Right now, the Marietta/Belpre City Health Department is still in the process of vaccinating to those in “Phase 1A.”

This group includes those who are most at risk of contracting the virus, such as those with pre-existing illnesses and healthcare workers.

While this is taking place, health officials say many area residents want to know when they will be able to get the vaccine.

While there is no specific date for when the vaccines will be available to those in “Phase 1B,” health officials say they have a clear understanding of state department of health priorities for who will get vaccinated.

“Tier 1B at the federal level has this big, broad category of ‘essential workers.’ Here in Ohio it’s being more narrowly defined. It’s going to be adults that are 65 and older. And it’s going to be those that work in schools,” says Marietta/Belpre health dept. health commissioner, Anne Goon. “Because the governor has two primary goals, is to reach those who again experience or most likely to experience severe illness from COVID-19. And to get our students back in school in-person full time. And so, those really are going to be the target groups in 1B.”

Meanwhile, the local health department officials is stressing that there is still a limited amount of the vaccines available, and asking people to be patient.

There are several ways you can stay informed about the COVID-19 vaccination process in Ohio and Washington County:

Marietta/Belpre and Washington County Health Departments will regularly share information about eligible persons each week through media releases and on their websites and Facebook pages.

You can find lots of information about Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination program, as well as vaccine information from CDC, at COVID-19 Vaccination Program (ohio.gov)

Governor DeWine continues to provide updates during his regular press conferences (usually on Monday and Thursday afternoons), which can be viewed live at Governor Mike DeWine | The Ohio Channel

You can get weekly email updates from the Governor’s office by signing up at News Releases (ohio.gov) (see Email Updates on the right side of the page). COVID-19 is always addressed in these emails.

