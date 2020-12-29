Wood County Sheriff plans normal patrols on New Year’s Eve

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the pandemic still having an impact on our lives, it’s hoped New Year’s Eve-and the first hours of 2021-will be quiet.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office isn’t planning any increased patrols, although it emphasizes deputies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers Thursday night and Friday.

This year, there’s no word about major planned celebrations, with social distancing continuing to be encouraged, and a nighttime curfew still in effect in Ohio.

And the weather could also be a factor.

”With the COVID, it’s affected everything,” Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said Tuesday. “So I can only hope and pray that travel will be down. As you have probably heard, it’s supposed to be raining all New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, so the travel is going to be treacherous, even if it’s just rain.”

Sheriff Stephens, as he has since taking office, plans to be out on patrol with the deputies Thursday night.

He, nonetheless, reminds drivers to travel safe and “watch out for the other guy” if you’re out on the road New Year’s Eve.

State and national health officials, meanwhile, continue to advise anyone to spend the holiday at home with immediate family to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.