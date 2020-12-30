Advertisement

3 killed when suspected carjacker drives wrong way on I-95 in Fla.

The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing...
The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing from sheriff’s deputies on northbound I-95,(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three people were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way onto Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with another vehicle, authorities said.

Two other people were injured in the crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing from sheriff’s deputies on northbound I-95, Volusia County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets.

The man turned into the southbound lanes, heading against traffic with his headlights off, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the oncoming traffic, but the man’s car hit another vehicle head-on. The suspected carjacker and the driver and a passenger in the other car were killed, highway patrol Lt. Kim Montes told the Orlando Sentinel.

Two passengers in the backseat of second vehicle were taken to local hospitals with traumatic injuries, officials said. Their names, ages and conditions were not available.

The names of the three killed were also not released.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed to traffic as investigators collected evidence at the crash scene.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Parkersburg Walmart closed until Wednesday
Ronald Shane Barker
Parkersburg Police requesting assistance locating man
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Authorities ID drivers involved in Route 50 crash
Washington County’s plan for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the public
Washington County following state plan for COVID-19 vaccinations
Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg...
Reward increases from fire that claimed life of National Guardsman

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/30/20
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/30/20
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the...
UK approves use of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine with easier storage
The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
No travel history in 1st reported US case of virus variant