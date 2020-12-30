Another apparent vacant structure fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire took place in Parkersburg on Wednesday morning, and like many others throughout 2020, the structure itself appears to have been vacant.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, a house on the 1100 block of 24th Street caught fire shortly before 8:00 a.m., and there were no reports of injuries or anyone inside the building.

If indeed the structure were vacant, it would add to an already long list of instances throughout the year in Parkersburg. One week earlier, a vacant house fire on 14th and Ramsey Streets was the 29th the city had seen in the calendar year.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments, as well as St. Joseph’s Ambulance, all responded to the scene.

