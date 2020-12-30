Advertisement

Another apparent vacant structure fire in Parkersburg

No injuries reported
House on 24th Street after it caught fire
House on 24th Street after it caught fire(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire took place in Parkersburg on Wednesday morning, and like many others throughout 2020, the structure itself appears to have been vacant.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, a house on the 1100 block of 24th Street caught fire shortly before 8:00 a.m., and there were no reports of injuries or anyone inside the building.

If indeed the structure were vacant, it would add to an already long list of instances throughout the year in Parkersburg. One week earlier, a vacant house fire on 14th and Ramsey Streets was the 29th the city had seen in the calendar year.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments, as well as St. Joseph’s Ambulance, all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Parkersburg Walmart closed until Wednesday
Ronald Shane Barker
Parkersburg Police requesting assistance locating man
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Authorities ID drivers involved in Route 50 crash
Washington County’s plan for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the public
Washington County following state plan for COVID-19 vaccinations
President Donald Trump is shown signing the coronavirus relief bill.
Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/30/20
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/30/20
The building was declared a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Fire leaves Ritchie County without paper recycling center
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Little John
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Little John