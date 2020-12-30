Belpre Area Ministries providing support for utilities, prescriptions, and more

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Area Ministries is continuing to support the local community by providing support for essential expenses like utilities, prescriptions, and more.

The volunteer-run organization brings together 11 churches from the area to provide assistance to residents in need. It has been supporting the community for over 20 years and provides food, clothing, and more.

The organization also manages a thrift store, though it is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belpre Area Ministries assists primarily those living in Belpre or Little Hocking, but does not turn away those in need from neighboring areas. It offers food and vouchers to purchase various grocery items at Kroger to those who present a social security card, proof of address, and photo ID.

In addition, the organization provides financial assistance for a number of essential expenses, including utilities, prescriptions, and occasionally rent. Those requesting assistance for utilities must provide a shut-off or disconnect notice.

Though the ongoing pandemic has posed financial challenges for many, Maggie Webster, volunteer and treasurer for the Ministries, said the community has offered significant assistance to those in need during this time by donating to the organization.

“People have been so generous with food items...At the Dollar Tree in Belpre, they’ll ask at checkout if you want to donate something [to the Ministries]. And for this month, we’ve gotten boxes and boxes of donations from helpful and generous individuals through the Dollar Tree,” Webster said.

Those who would like to donate food or clothing items are encouraged to call the Ministries ahead, as there may be limitations on what items can be accepted due to the pandemic. Monetary donations may be mailed to Belpre Area Ministries, P.O.Box 101, Belpre, Ohio 45714.

