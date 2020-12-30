Disabled American Veterans looking for person responsible for vandalism

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans of Wood County is looking for any information over the individual or individuals responsible for the vandalism to their property.

The non-profit group for veterans found this morning that their driveway and yard had been vandalized.

The organization has alerted authorities to the destruction of property.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office is working on finding any information on who is responsible for this.

This action is something that has many members of the organization and veterans in the area upset.

“This is just a slap in the face here for us here, because we got veterans coming in here to get food and everything,” says Disabled American Veterans chapter 32 commander, Paul DeBerry. “And you see what they have to come in to. And we try to get them in here with an upgrade so they don’t have to be in the mud or anything else. And to come in and find something like this, it’s just very disappointing.”

The driveway was put together by veterans a few months ago for the non-profit and cost them $10 thousand to have it built.

The DAV are offering a $5 hundred reward for whomever can provide information on the person that caused the damage.

If you have any information, contact the Wood County Sheriff’s office.

