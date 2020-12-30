Advertisement

UPDATE: Fatal wreck shuts down Route 14

Fatal crash on Elizabeth Pike.
Fatal crash on Elizabeth Pike.(WTAP)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: 12/30 4:10 P.M.

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP has learned that a wreck involving a car and a pickup on the 6200 block of Elizabeth Pike has resulted in two fatalities.

Both victims were in the car when the wreck happened. The car reportedly hit a gas meter.

WTAP will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12/30 3:55 P.M.

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fatal wreck involving a car and a pickup truck has shut down a section of Route 14, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

The wreck took place on Wednesday afternoon on the 6200 block of Elizabeth Pike. One of the vehicles reportedly hit a gas meter.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, fire departments from Mineral Wells and Elizabeth, and St. Joseph’s ambulance service are on the scene.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

