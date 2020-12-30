Fire leaves Ritchie County without paper recycling center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ritchie Recycling center fire has bigger consequences than a mere loss of property.

The center saved an average of about 500,000 pounds of recyclables from the landfill every year, according to County Commissioner Randall Riggs. On top of this, about $16,000 were put into recycling electronics this year.

The center was open two days a week for the public and, on other days, went to different businesses to pick up cardboard in Ritchie County and Doddridge.

Now the only recycling center Ritchie County has left is Matrix Recycling, which is for recycling metal. This leaves out cardboard, plastic, and paper.

Riggs said he is concerned about the impact on workers as well.

“One of my main concerns is the three paid employees that’s going to be out of work right now. They’ve done a great job with keeping everything organized, clean, and they work real great with the public.”

Riggs said the plan is to rebuild the Ritchie Recycling center from the ground up.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.