Advertisement

Governor Justice says West Virginia public schools will reopen in January

Empty desks in a classroom
Empty desks in a classroom(WLUC)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says elementary and secondary public schools will reopen January 19.

Citing an overall low rate of COVID-19 transmission in school buildings-especially among younger students-the governor repeated something he has said recently in nearly all of his briefings: “We need to be back in school”.

High school students, according to the governor, have a higher rate of transmission of the virus, but he says high schools will also reopen according to the weekly color-coded map. He added, however, in-person learning will be allowed in counties in the “orange” level. Previously, counties above the “yellow” level had to do learning virtually.

The governor, however, postponed the start of winter sports until March 1.

This is an ongoing story. More information will follow.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Parkersburg Walmart closed until Wednesday
Ronald Shane Barker
Parkersburg Police requesting assistance locating man
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Authorities ID drivers involved in Route 50 crash
Washington County’s plan for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the public
Washington County following state plan for COVID-19 vaccinations
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cheryl Jean Huffman

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/30/20
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/30/20
The mayor is excited about the businesses looking at Williamstown.
Williamstown Mayor looks to 2021
House on 24th Street after it caught fire
No injuries in fire at vacant home in Parkersburg