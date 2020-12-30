Governor Justice says West Virginia public schools will reopen in January

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says elementary and secondary public schools will reopen January 19.

Citing an overall low rate of COVID-19 transmission in school buildings-especially among younger students-the governor repeated something he has said recently in nearly all of his briefings: “We need to be back in school”.

High school students, according to the governor, have a higher rate of transmission of the virus, but he says high schools will also reopen according to the weekly color-coded map. He added, however, in-person learning will be allowed in counties in the “orange” level. Previously, counties above the “yellow” level had to do learning virtually.

The governor, however, postponed the start of winter sports until March 1.

This is an ongoing story. More information will follow.

