Advertisement

New visitation restrictions put in place at Camden Clark Medical Center

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In an effort to protect staff and patients and curb the spread of COVID-19, the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has implemented new restrictions for visitors, effective beginning Wednesday, December 30.

The policy changes include the following:

  • There will be no inpatient visitation unless appropriate criteria have been met and the visitor has been approved by a nurse manager or house supervisor.
  • With the exception of pediatric patients, Emergency Department visitation will be restricted.

Those visitors who meet the criteria and are approved must follow a number of COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing masks, social distancing, limiting travel to common areas of the hospital, and more.

Visitation for same day patients, outpatient testing, and physician office clinics will remain the same. Complete details of all visitation guidelines can be found on the hospital’s website.

Similarly, Memorial Health System implemented new visitation restrictions in November. The details of those policies can be found online, as well.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Parkersburg Walmart closed until Wednesday
Ronald Shane Barker
Parkersburg Police requesting assistance locating man
This couple was on their way to drop off their son at his military base in DC, when they had a...
Authorities ID drivers involved in Route 50 crash
Washington County’s plan for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the public
Washington County following state plan for COVID-19 vaccinations
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cheryl Jean Huffman

Latest News

Picture of money
Belpre Area Ministries providing support for utilities, prescriptions, and more
Deck the MOV
Deck the M.O.V., 12/30/20
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/30/20
Empty desks in a classroom
Governor Justice says West Virginia public schools will reopen in January