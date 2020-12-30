New visitation restrictions put in place at Camden Clark Medical Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In an effort to protect staff and patients and curb the spread of COVID-19, the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has implemented new restrictions for visitors, effective beginning Wednesday, December 30.

The policy changes include the following:

There will be no inpatient visitation unless appropriate criteria have been met and the visitor has been approved by a nurse manager or house supervisor.

With the exception of pediatric patients, Emergency Department visitation will be restricted.

Those visitors who meet the criteria and are approved must follow a number of COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing masks, social distancing, limiting travel to common areas of the hospital, and more.

Visitation for same day patients, outpatient testing, and physician office clinics will remain the same. Complete details of all visitation guidelines can be found on the hospital’s website.

Similarly, Memorial Health System implemented new visitation restrictions in November. The details of those policies can be found online, as well.

