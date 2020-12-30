Obituary: Adath Victoria DeMoss

Adath Victoria DeMoss, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior December 30, 2020. She was born January 14, 1941 in Parkersburg WV, to the late Mary C and Joseph A Coss.

She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She loved bowling and was on several leagues in her younger years. She loved her family, bluegrass music, and anyone that knew her, knew her love for word-search-puzzles. She enjoyed sitting outside in the sunshine and was one of the friendliest gals you could meet with the jolliest laugh.

She is survived by her two sons, Paul Coss of Parkersburg and Allen (Tara) Layman of Vienna; grandchildren, James DeVore of Parkersburg, Shawnda (Paul) Schaad of Marietta, Paul Coss Jr of Parkersburg, Austin Layman and Taylor Layman of Vienna, William Sprague of Parkersburg and Victoria Blackford of Parkersburg; three sisters, Lulabelle (Elmer) Palmer of Parkersburg, MaryLou Kinney of Parkersburg, Margie of Lima, OH; and one brother, John Coss of Parkersburg; and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, William “Bill” DeMoss; daughters, Catherine Layman and Melissa Layman both of Parkersburg; daughter-in-law, Tina Coss of Parkersburg; grandson, Shawn Layman; three sisters, Joann, Lillian Coss, Shirley Cornell; and three brothers, Dave, Eugene, and James.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg with Pastor Dave Cumpston officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Those wishing to attend, CDC guidelines will be followed with social distancing and masks required. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the DeMoss family.

