Obituary: Betty Lee Hardman

Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Betty Lee Hardman, 92, a resident of Cedar Grove Assisted Living in Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away suddenly Monday, December 28, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Campus.

She was born January 27, 1928 in Gay, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Delford and Leoma Cottle Johns.

Betty retired as a head cook for Wood County Schools, where she worked for many years. She was a member of South Parkersburg United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Her real passion was collecting Fenton Art Glass and many called her “Ms. Fenton”.

She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Pivaronas of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; one son, Fred Hardman (Pam) of Parkersburg, West Virginia; and one granddaughter, Brooke Ashley Ewing (Justin).

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Loren Hardman; one son, Gregory G. Hardman; five sisters, Genieva Clay, Garnet Argarbrite, Helen Davis, Willodean Miller, and Lucille Waybright; and one brother, Ray Johns.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Jim Plyburn officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Betty’s family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

