Obituary: Charles Raymond VanderVliet

Charles Raymond VanderVliet, 79, of Parkersburg passed away December 28, 2020 at the Willow’s Center.

He was born on July 27, 1941 in Fort Brag, NC, the son of the late Anthony and Dorothy Ganelda Holt VanderVliet.

Charles lived and received his education in Maryland, Colorado, WV, Japan and Germany while his father first served in the military and then graduated from Parkersburg Highs School in 1960. He retired from Dupont Washington Works after thirty years with the company. Chuck was a very active and competitive person. He enjoyed bowling, was a professional bowler in his earlier years and inducted into the Parkersburg Area Bowling Hall of Fame. He enjoyed racket ball and was an Armature State Champion.

He was a US Veteran with the Army, served in the reserves and was known for his marksmanship. Charles was a member of the Washington United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years Carolyn Lee Green VanderVliet, son in law David Barton, four grandchildren Mathew Barton (Christy) of Cutler, OH, Nicky Rector (Frankie) of Vienna, Ali Quesenberry (Chad) of Beckley, WV and Hunter Barton (Jenna) of St. Mary’s; great grandchildren, Landyn Barton, Ares Keefe, Madison Rector, Brantley Rector, Zayla Sampson, Alivia Quesenberry, Cason Quesenberry, Ryder Barton and Lena Barton, sister Donna Allen (Dave), three nephews, one niece and great nephews and great nieces.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his daughter Charlene Leann Barton and sister Brenda Myers.

The graveside service will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Rev. Brian Long officiating.

