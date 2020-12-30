Obituary: James R. Hesson

James R. Hesson, 68, of St. Mary’s , WV passed away December 27, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

He was born August 16, 1952 in Newport to Glen and Dorothy (Thomas) Hesson. James had retired from the US Air Force and later retired as a Bombardier aircraft mechanic in 2010. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.

On April 7, 2009 he married Sonia Que Yao who survives with his children Heather (Eric) Bowman, Natanya (David) Wilcher of Orange County, CA, Nicole Hesson of St. Marys, Glen Hesson of Texas. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and sisters Martha (Tom) Hesson of St. Marys and Kathryn (Jim) Keen of Bridgeport, OH.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister Glenda Hearn.

Private funeral services will be held with burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Memorial Contributions in James name may be made to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital, American Legion or the VFW.

