Obituary: Martha Louise Sisler

Martha Louise Sisler, 83, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bridgeport, WV died December 25, 2020 under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

Martha was born on July 27, 1937 in Kingwood, WV and was the daughter of Sara Ann and Roy M. Albright.

Martha is survived by her husband James Franklin Sisler of Parkersburg, WV, daughter Ellen Brooks of Parkersburg, WV, daughter Becky Crader of London, OH, so Jim Sisler of Columbus, OH, son John Sisler of Pennsboro, WV, and son David Sisler of Weston, WV. Two brothers Roy Albright of Tunnelton, WV, and Richard Albright of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Betty Grub, Mary Wolfe, Nancy Taylor, and brothers Curtis Paul Albright, and Marshall Lee Albright.

Martha enjoyed cooking and making homemade bread from scratch and she made the best Buckwheat pancakes. She enjoyed going on drives to visit family and enjoyed the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. Marta also loved to shop.

Martha had 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Maplewood Cemetery in Kingwood, WV date to be determined.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.