Obituary: Phyllis Jean Smith Short

Phyllis Jean Smith Short, 86, of Parkersburg, passed away December 29, 2020 at the Belpre Landing Nursing & Rehabilitation.

She was born on October 6, 1934 in West Union, WV, the daughter of the late Foster T. and Loretha Murle McCartney Smith.

Jean enjoyed the outdoors and cross stitch. She enjoyed photography and put her skills to work at Kramer’s Photo Supply, where she worked for over thirty years. She was a Christian by faith and had many fond memories of time with her nephews.

Jean is survived by brother-in-law William Williams of Williamstown, sister-in-law Suzie Smith of Belpre, six nephews Doug Williams (Melody), David Wright, Jimmy Wright, all of Williamstown, Greg Williams of Parkersburg, Scott Smith, Michael Smith, both of Ohio, special niece Donna Williams, several great nieces and great nephews and lifelong friend Dee Webb.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lairry Verl Short in 2014, sisters Rosemary Smith Williams, Pearl Smith Williams, brother Larry Smith and nephew Robbie Wright.

There will be no public services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

