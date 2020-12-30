Parkersburg South bands play virtual concert for the public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With many school bands having limited activity halfway through the school year because of the pandemic, the Parkersburg South High School band director found a way for all of them to perform for the public together.

Parkersburg South band director, Chris Shew, came up with the idea to have a virtual concert for the people of Parkersburg.

The bands included the marching band, jazz band, and concert band.

All 83 members individually came together for the zoom call to perform.

It’s all in an effort of not only recruiting the middle schoolers to join in this high school’s bands, but to provide the students with playing for the public for the first time in over a month.

“It let every kid be involved and it gave them something to watch over Christmas and be able to think of normalcy again which was the point,” says Parkersburg South HS band director, Chris Shew.

The concert is available on the Parkersburg South Facebook page.

You can watch the entire concert by clicking here to enjoy all of it.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.